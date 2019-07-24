Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
715-294-3111
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
941 State Road 35
Osceola, WI 54020
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
Zion Ev. Lutheran Church
East Farmington, MN
John Paul RUD


1942 - 2019
John Paul RUD Obituary
Age 77, of East Farmington Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Regions Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Monday, July 29, 2019 at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church in East Farmington. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press from July 24 to July 28, 2019
