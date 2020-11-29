1/1
John Paul STEINHOFF
1934 - 2020
Born April 3, 1934. Passed away from Covid-19 complications on November 27, 2020. John served in the US Air Force as a staff sergeant. He was an Eagle Scout, and he retired from New York Life Insurance Company. John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan; sons, Bradley J. (Corrine) and their children Lara and Abby, Mitchell Alan (Patti) and their children Megan and Christopher; sister-in-law, Adrian Person; nieces and nephews. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to donor's choice. Condolences can be made at www.SimpleTraditions.com. A special thank you to the health care workers at United Hospital. 651-767-9333





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
