Age 86, passed away peacefully after a short illness on August 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. John was a lifetime resident of Newport, MN. Between October 1986 and September 1987, 11 months, John lost both of his parents and his only sibling, his sister, Sister Mary Charlotte Donais. He served in the U.S. Army in Ansbach Germany for two years 1953 and 1954. He said many times that they were two very happy years in his life. John taught art in Minneapolis public schools for 30 years. In retirement he truly enjoyed painting watercolors, especially on Madeline Island and playing the old standards by ear on the piano "bar style" as he would say. He is survived by his loving life partner of 30 years Tomas' Hardy of St. Paul, and the entire Hardy family as well as many cousins, in particular Josephine Ruiz Healy of San Antonio, TX, Eduardo Ruiz Healy, Mexico City, and Josephine Healy Lester, Indianapolis IN. His service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul with a reception following. Memorials may be sent to Twin Cities Opera Guild (TCOG) 1043 Grand Ave., Suite 189, St. Paul MN 55105, and/or Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104 Please include John's name in the memo.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 13, 2019