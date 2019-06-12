|
73, of North Oaks, MN, passed away from sarcoma on June 8, 2019. John is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Ruth Douglass; brothers, Robert and Daniel; and infant son, Phillip. John was born in Chicago on June 7, 1946. He graduated from North Park Academy in 1964, where he was a three season athlete and all-state football player. He received his BA from DePauw University in 1968 and went on to earn his JD from Northwestern University, and MBA from the Carlson School at the University of Minnesota. John married Emily Rice on November 29, 1969. They enjoyed nearly 50 years of a faithful and happy marriage. As a young man, John worked for his father's business, Warner Candy, in Chicago. After receiving his law degree he worked for Green Giant in Le Sueur, MN, and from there moved on to Ecolab in Saint Paul. He retired from Ecolab as Vice President of Finance in 1998. Throughout his life John was an active volunteer with many charities and served on boards at Minnehaha Academy, North Park University and the Covenant Church. He loved relaxing at the cabin in Boulder Junction, WI, walking the beach in Harbert, MI; and traveling to new places, especially National Parks. John also spent countless hours on the golf course. John is survived by his wife, Emily; daughters, Hilary (Nathan) Sonstegard, Heidi (Jey) Carlson, Heather Douglass and Holly VanderHyde; grandchildren, Phillip, Madilynn, Caroline, Emma, Bjorn, Elise, Alexander and Ingrid; siblings, Susan (Martin) Sandstrom, Wylie (Ardyth) and David (Susan); nieces and nephews. Visitation 4-8PM Sunday, June 16 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy. 96 W., Shoreview. Memorial service 11AM Monday, June 17 (visitation begins at 10AM) at SALEM COVENANT CHURCH, 2655 5th St. NW, New Brighton. Memorial donations may be given to Minnehaha Academy, Salem Covenant Church or Rein in Sarcoma. John's family wishes to thank the sarcoma team at the Mayo Clinic, the staff and doctors at St. John's Hospital, Shoreview Allina Clinic, HealthEast Hospice and countless loving and supportive friends and family.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 12, 2019