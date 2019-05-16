|
|
Age 86, of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. Pre-ceded in death by his wife Dorothy, children James and Mary and parents Henry and Geraldine. He is survived by his children Nancy (Marc) Porembo, Mark (Renae) and Michael; grandchildren Timothy, Megan, Abbigail and Dylan; Great grandchildren Joseph, Lacey, Mason and Theodore. He is also leaving behind two brothers, Richard (Shirley) and David (Bobbi). John spent 36 years working at Andersen Windows retiring as a production supervision. He was also a member of the US Airforce during the Korean war. Upon retirement, John took up the game of golf, and he and Dorothy spent over 20 winters in the comforts of central Florida. John was a proud member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks where he held several leadership positions including Exulted Ruler of Stillwater Lodge #179 and Grand Lodge District Deputy for the Twin Cities Metro District. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Simonet Funeral Home (Due to road construction on Osgood Ave. please enter the funeral home from Orleans St.), 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as well as one hour prior to Mass at the church. John was fond of the MN Elks Youth Camp for deserving kids who otherwise would not have an opportunity to enjoy a summer camping experience. The Youth Camp is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. In John's memory, please send memorial gifts to: Minnesota Elks Youth Camp, 508 - 10th St SW, Willmar, MN 56201-3145.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019