Age 86, of Stillwater A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., TODAY, at Simonet Funeral Home (Due to road construction on Osgood Ave. please enter the funeral home from Orleans St.), 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN 55082 as well as one hour prior to Mass at the church. John was fond of the MN Elks Youth Camp for deserving kids who otherwise would not have an opportunity to enjoy a summer camping experience. The Youth Camp is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. In John's memory, please send memorial gifts to: Minnesota Elks Youth Camp, 508 - 10th St SW, Willmar, MN 56201-3145.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2019