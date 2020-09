Age 79, of Hudson, WI 3M Retiree Died in his home on August 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI. The family would like to thank Lakeview Hospice for their care of John and his family during this difficult time. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725