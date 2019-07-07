Home

Age 93, Passed away peacefully On June 30, 2019. John was a Marine veteran who proudly served our country during WWII. He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Rose "Ro"; children, Ron (Teresa), Gary (Jo Ellen), Janet (Ed) Saros, Gina (Mike) Morelli, JoAnn (Rick Brizius), Tom, Mary Jo (Mark) Blair; 18 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. John's family would like to say a special thank you to the HealthPartners hospice team for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM on Wednesday, July 10th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1095 DeSoto St., St. Paul. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to Mass. Burial with full military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2PM.
