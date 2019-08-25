Home

Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Acacia Park Cemetery
2151 Pilot Knob Rd
Mendota Heights, MN
John R. DANIELSON Obituary
Our dearly beloved John of South St. Paul passed away on Thursday August 22nd at the age of 71 years from multiple health issues. He is survived by his wife Jaci of 41 years; mother Grace and brother Steve (Betty); 6 nieces; 1 nephew and relatives. John served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War from '67 to '71. Interment with military honors on Friday September 20, 2019 at 1:30 pm. Acacia Park Cemetery, 2151 Pilot Knob Rd in Mendota Heights. Memorial preferences: , , American Heart and , Our Lady of Peace Home.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
