Age 96 of St. Paul Died 11/27/20 from COVID 19. Preceded in death by parents Judith and Eric Johnson, brothers and sister-in-law Walter and Rodney and June Johnson, and loving wife Shirley Johnson (Tell). Survived by daughter Gayle (David) Long, nephew Neil (Susan) Johnson, and great friends Tricia Hilger and Fred Fisher. Retired Vice President of Eco Lab serving the Company in Procurement, Administration, and Building Management for 36 years. Past President of TC Chapter National Association of Purchasing Managers, and of TC Chemical and Allied Trades Assoc. Coveted Eagle Scout Award in 1939, and American Legion School Award in 1940. Served 35 months in WWII in the US Naval Reserve. Discharged Lieutenant 1954. Served on numerous Boards - Boy Scouts Indian Head Council (honorary Life Member 1984), St. Paul YMCA, Goodwill, and loaned executive for United Way. Member of Ancient Landmark Lodge No. 5. John was a devoted husband spending quality time with his friend and lover Shirley. Married for 72 years. An avid golfer and a former member of North Oaks Golf Club, and Pelican Nest Golf Club in Bonita Springs, FL, where he and Shirley wintered since 1980. They returned to their original roots in St. Paul in 2011 living at Waverly Gardens. Memorial Service at a later date.









