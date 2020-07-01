John R. MAHONEY
1966 - 2020
Age 53, of South St. Paul Passed away June 27, 2020 John was born Sept. 16, 1966 in South St. Paul. He is survived by daughters Kelli and Emily; son John Henry; and step son Andrew; parents Robert and Patricia; sister Marie; partner of six years and caregiver Shelly Meistad. John was a 5 year veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in Desert Storm. Memorials preferred. Gathering to celebrate John will be Friday (July 3, 2020) 10am to 12pm at Klecatsky's-Southern Funeral Home, 414 Marie Ave. in South St. Paul. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
