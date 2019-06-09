Home

Age 86, of Eagan, passed peacefully away with his family by his side on May 29, 2019. John is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Connie, his parents John and Gladys, and his brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Ann. He is survived by his special friend Ginny Oberpriller and his loving children Ann (Steve) Skovran, John S. (Joyce), Julie (Ken) Field, Barbara (Steven) Lempelius, David, Teresa (Mark) Mattei, Kathleen (Ron) Newbauer; grandchildren Genevieve, Nick, Stephanie, Danielle, Alanna, Michelle, Mike, Nicole, Sarah, Tony, Jake, Gregory, Sophia, Ashley, Josh, Ali and Whitney; great-grandchildren Abby, Jack, Emersyn, Arden, Landon, Kiley, Aleia, Olivia, Bryson, Lilly, Tucker, Hallee, Pryor, Audrina and Brooklyn; sister Jenene, and brother Loren. Funeral Service on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., at Klecatsky & Sons, 1580 Century Point (Yankee Doodle and Coachman Rd.), Eagan, followed by a military honors service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at the Lost Spur at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . 651-454-9488
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
