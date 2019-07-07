|
|
Doctor of Philosophy Age 96 of Bemidji, formerly Cottage Grove Passed away June 9, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Mary (Nollet); brothers Patrick, Carroll, and Roger; wife, Paz (DeLara Borja); wife, Monica (Ingvarsdotter Bergengren); and almost all of his companions of Our Greatest Generation. Survived by brother, Michael of Brandon, Mississippi; daughter, Georgina (Donald) Ostertag of Oakdale, 5 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren; son, Anders Ahnberg of Sweden, 3 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews; and good friend, Patrick Lochwood. John served a brief time in the Merchant Marines. His ship was torpedoed in July of '42, earning him the Torpedoed Seamen's Medallion. He enlisted in the Army in November of '42. During the duration of WWII he served as an infantryman in the 28th Infantry Division, ETO, in some of the most intense fighting in the war. He earned the Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal, the Combat Infantry Badge with the Bronze Star, and other awards. He was bestowed membership as a Chevalier in the French Legion of Honour by the French government for his service during WWII and liberating France from Nazi occupation. The award was presented by U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Using his GI Bill, he pursued his education in numerous colleges and universities, receiving his doctorate from Universidad Interamericana, Mexico (M.A. & Ph.D.). His teaching career consisted of teaching in high schools in NM, CA, and locally at Central and Mahtomedi; two years at Wisconsin State University - River Falls; and 21 years at Bemidji State University, retiring as a Professor Emeritus of Spanish in 1989. A city councilman in Cottage Grove and later in Bemidji, John involved himself in numerous civic, charitable, and veterans' organizations as well as DFL politics. John took pride in being a family man, a scholar, an educator, a Patriot, and a Celtic-Irishman. We lift our glasses and sing "Oh Danny Boy" in his memory. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Bemidji, Minn. His veteran's marker will be placed in the Grey Cloud Island Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bemidji, Minn. olsonschwartzfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 7, 2019