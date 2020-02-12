|
Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John & Helen Schaeffer. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Mary; sons, Dan (Denise) & John (Linda); daughter, Rosanne (Jim) Tursso; 7 grand children; and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 12 Noon Saturday, February 15th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10AM- 12 Noon prior to the service. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020