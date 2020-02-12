Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
View Map
John R. SCHAEFFER Obituary
Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 9, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, John & Helen Schaeffer. Survived by loving wife of 65 years, Mary; sons, Dan (Denise) & John (Linda); daughter, Rosanne (Jim) Tursso; 7 grand children; and 16 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service 12 Noon Saturday, February 15th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10AM- 12 Noon prior to the service. Private Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 12, 2020
