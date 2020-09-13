Of Inver Grove Heights, formerly St. Paul John R. Schue, age 88, born in Gaylord, MN, died peacefully at Regions Hospital August 24, 2020. He leaves behind the family he so cherished: Barbara, his beloved wife for 63 years, four children—Martha (Michael) Knutson, Dan (Jonette), Steve (Cindy), and Paul (Lisa Williamson), twelve grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a niece and seven nephews. They and his many friends will miss the gracious introvert with caring eyes, open ears, lovely smile, warm heart, and quick wit. A '53 graduate of Macalester College (where he fell in love with mathematics), he chose M.I.T. for graduate school as he had never been east of Chicago. After finishing his Ph.D., he taught with patience and ingenuity for 3 years at Oberlin College and 37 years at Macalester. He continued to enjoy and publish his mathematics research. John was a runner (every day, year-round), a news hound, and the family cook. He loved sports (had three baseball encyclopedias), classical music, good books, and western mountains (after two summers working in Yellowstone). Led by his Christian faith to help others, he taught adult basic education in the inner city, visited men in prison, drove seniors to appointments, and donated generously to blood drives and causes fighting injustice and hunger. Memorial gifts may go to Macalester College or to food shelves. Virtual service to be announced later via www.macalester-plymouth.org/
