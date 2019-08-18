|
|
Age 64, of St. Paul, MN Passed away on August 11th, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by his family and close friends in his last days. John was born in Minneapolis, and is survived by his daughters Camila Zimmerman (Luis), Marina Delneri (Aaron), his sister Donna Zimmerman (Phil), Clea Galhano, and dear friends here and abroad. He is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Genevieve and his dogs Sir Duke and Lucy. John was a graduate of Anoka High School, active in music and sports, and furthered his education with a Bachelor's Degree in Music Education from the University of Minnesota, where he was a member of the Marching Band. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Jazz Studies from the New England Conservatory of Music, and a Doctorate in Philosophy from the U of M. John was creative, sensitive, and thoughtful, with an adventurous spirit. He lived life fully, with intent, fun, music and love. He was on the road early in his musical life, sharing many adventures with his best friend in the world, Ken. He explored the globe, living in Chicago, Japan, Seattle, Boston, Brazil and St. Paul. John loved family, and took great pride in his beautiful daughters and their successes. He enjoyed beach and road trips with them as they grew. He adored his sister Donna and was as a brother to Phil. Brazil was a second home, where he enjoyed his extended Brazilian family and the beautiful culture and music that inspired him always. When he wasn't playing music he was an accomplished cook, gardener, carpenter, and caught fish where there weren't any. John shared his gift of music and joy of teaching with thousands of students and listeners throughout his amazing career. As a talented jazz saxophone player, he performed with artists such as Mel Torme, the Artie Shaw Orchestra, Doc Severinson, Aretha Franklin, the Four Tops, the Cedar Avenue Band, the Lost Boys in Brazil, as well as the Minnesota Orchestra and many other local bands. He brought this artistry and international music experience to his students at Apple Valley High School, and enjoyed seeing so many of them grow and thrive in their music. He was recognized for his contributions and commitments to students and to the entire music program during his tenure. He will be missed by so many, but his gifts will live on through his family and others he has touched along the way. Our family is very grateful for the skilled and compassionate caregivers at Regions Hospital, who cared for John, and for his close friends who loved him, during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Apple Valley Band Boosters/Dr. Zimmerman 14450 Hayes Road Apple Valley, MN 55124-6797, to support the visiting jazz clinician program for students. A celebration of music will be held to honor John's life in the near future.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019