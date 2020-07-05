Passed away peacefully at Lyngblomsten Care Center. He went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 90. John was preceded in death by his wife, Merlyn (Johnsen) Barkman. He is lovingly remembered by his children, John Jr. (Shari), Rebecca (Kevin) Pond, Sarah Brown and Tim (Lisa); 9 grandchildren and 10 great grand children. He lived a life of service, ministering through the Christian & Missionary Alliance. He was a church planter in the US, Australia and New Zealand. Special thanks to Lyngblomsten Care Center where he lived out his last days. Graveside service Friday, July 10th at 2:30 PM at ELMHURST CEMETERY; 1510 Dale St. N., St. Paul, MN 55117.