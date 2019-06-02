|
February 1, 1930 – May 22, 2019 John Richard Cross, age 89 of Dellwood, MN, and Oro Valley, AZ, passed away at home in Oro Valley with family at his side. He was born to Bert and Bernice (Fisher) Cross in Birmingham, England. He attended St. Paul Central High School and graduated from Hamline University. John passed his CPA while working for Haskins and Sells. He then went to work for Deluxe Check Printers as treasurer. He spent 20 years there and retired in 1986. At that point, he became a snowbird so he could play golf year-round! On May 31, 2003 he married Eva Schnasse. He is survived by his loving wife, Eva, of 16 years; sons, Jeffrey and William; sister, Nancy Meyer; and grandchildren, Sara, Jeffrey, and Colin. He was preceded in death by his father, Bert S. Cross; mother, Bernice Cross; wife, Karlyn Nordgaard Cross; and sister, Suzanne Fullerton. We are honoring John's life with private services in Dellwood and Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019