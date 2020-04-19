Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa ~ Age 99 Died April 13, 2020 Tucson AZ. General Dolny was predeceased by his first wife Ida Mae, six siblings, and survived by his wife Gisela, his son Keith, daughter Patricia, five grandchildren Bob, Angie, Sheryll, Robert, and Jennifer, and five great grandchildren Allison, Nathan, Noa, Serena, and Hailey. He is also survived by two brothers; Raymond and wife Deloris, and brother Leonard and wife Harriet. Air National Guard Leader Major General John R. Dolny, WWII Fighter Pilot, Wing Commander. Major General Dolny had over 10,000 hours as a command pilot, with 135 combat missions and 211 combat hours. He flew the A-36 Apache, P-40 Warhawk, P-47 Thunderbolt, F-51 Mustang, F-94 Starfire, F-89 Scorpion, C-97 Stratofreighter, and C-130 Hercules aircraft. In recognition of his long, distinguished service to his nation and the state of Minnesota, John was inducted into the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame in 1998. A Funeral Service and Interment with Honors at Fort Snelling National Cemetery Minneapolis, MN will be scheduled when the COVID - 19 restrictions are removed and safe to do so. Service information will be published in an obituary.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.