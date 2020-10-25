Age 96, of Minneapolis Passed away on October 14, 2020 John arrived on October 29, 1923, the second of seven children born to Marie and Leon Kegley. John was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the kindest and most generous of souls and is already missed beyond words. John is survived by his children John Patrick, Mary (Jarod) Endersbe, Kathleen and Anne; his two grandchildren Tyler (Karmela) Mather and Thomas Mather; and his two great grandchildren Noah and Oliver Mather. He is also survived by his sisters Carole Berthiaume and Mary Jane (Donald) Huberty, sister-in-law Eleanor Kegley, brother-in-law Richard (Annette) Call, and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. John is preceded in death by his wife Joyce, and brothers Leon, Thomas, Gerald, and Noel. John grew up in St. Paul MN, graduating from Washington High School. He started college at the University of St. Thomas, completing his sophomore year before being selected as only one of two students for Naval flight training. He trained as a pilot with the US Navy during World War 2, leaving the service in 1946 to complete his undergraduate degree. He held his private pilot's license for the rest of his life. During the 1950s, John worked for the State of Minnesota, where he met the lovely Joyce Marie Call, his future wife of 64 years. In the early 1960s John began working for the US Department of Labor, where he retired after 30+ years as a Senior Supervisory Investigator. John loved to hit the lakes with his bike, easily riding three lakes well into his late 80s. He also loved to golf and is most likely right now swinging that 7 iron on the Heavenly back 9 with his dear brothers. He loved reading about history, especially the revolutionary war. After losing his eye to cancer in 2018, he happily began listening on audiobooks. John was a dedicated volunteer to numerous charities in his community. John will be laid to rest on October 30, 2020. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 1:00 pm; all are welcome. Due to Covid-19 considerations, a celebration Mass of John's life will be held next summer. www.GILLBROTHERS.com
Minneapolis 612-961-6088