Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery,
7601 34th Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
1500 Franklin Ave. SE,
Minneapolis, MN
John Richard "Dick" STOCKSTEAD


1924 - 2019
John Richard "Dick" STOCKSTEAD Obituary
July 17, 1924 (Sleepy Eye, MN) – October 11, 2019 (Shell Lake, WI). Age 95, of Bayport, MN (long-term resident of Croixdale Senior Community), passed away peacefully in his sleep and entered eternal life with his Lord and Savior. Survived by sons, William & Hans Stockstead; daughter, Jane McCarthy (Lynn Teppen); daughter-in-law, Diane Stockstead; grandchildren Joel (Stephanie) and Jacob (Lisa) Stockstead, Elizabeth (Harrison) Tenpas, Brandon and Benjamin McCarthy; great-grandchildren Joel Jr. and Lucas Stockstead, Christopher Zabel and Violet Tenpas; brother and sister-in-law John (Kathryn) Black; and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by cherished wife Lisa; much loved daughter Carol; dear and precious granddaughter Colleen; sisters Inez (Bud) Bonk, Sydney (Dean) Knight, Jackie (Ed) DeShaw; and brother, Robert (Kay) Stockstead. Funeral Mass at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1500 Franklin Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414 at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., Oct. 30, 2019. Lunch reception to follow in church gathering hall. Interment at 2:00 p.m. Fort Snelling National Cemetery, 7601 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55450. Memorials preferred to St. Michael's Catholic Church, Stillwater, MN food shelf or Valley Outreach, Stillwater, MN food shelf, or donor's favorite charity.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
