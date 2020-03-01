|
Dad, Grandpa, Brother Age 81, died February 21, 2020 Residence White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by wife Judy (Jan. 2020), son John Jr. (1978) Survived by children Michael Buelow, Connie Buelow, Susan (Brian) Freeman, Bruce (Patti) Buelow, Brenda (Mark) Jungmann; Grandpa to John (Tristan), Ryan, Hannah, Brandon, Katie, Allison (Alex), Jordan, Lydia and Garrett; brother of Jim (Connie) and Tom (Karen). Longtime employee of Hill-Murray High School. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 7:00PM at Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home, WBL with visitation from 4:00-7:00PM prior to the service. Family interment Evergreen Memorial Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020