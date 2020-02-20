Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
(763) 789-4436
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:30 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Columbia Heights Chapel
4101 Central Avenue NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
4030 Jackson St. NE
Columbia Heights, MN
View Map
John Robert "Bob" COLLODORA


1940 - 2020
John Robert "Bob" COLLODORA Obituary
Age 79 of Fridley Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Died peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020. His life was devoted to his family. Retired for 24 years from MWCC. Preceded in death by mother, Marcella; father, Louis. Survived by wife, Judie; sons, John (Dawn), Tony (Kimber), Robb (Alexa); grandchildren, Kevin (Kenzie), Amber, Tivi, Evie, Matthew, Helen; siblings, Jim, Louie (Becky), Randy (Jill), Lori (Marty); many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends, Dwaine (Janet), Bill (Karlene). Visitation Fri., Feb. 21 6-8PM with 7:30 PM Prayer Service at Washburn-McReavy Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights (763-789-4436) and one hour prior to Mass at church. Funeral Mass 11AM Sat., Feb. 22 at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 4030 Jackson St. NE Columbia Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Immaculate Conception Church. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020
