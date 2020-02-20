|
Age 79 of Fridley Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Died peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020. His life was devoted to his family. Retired for 24 years from MWCC. Preceded in death by mother, Marcella; father, Louis. Survived by wife, Judie; sons, John (Dawn), Tony (Kimber), Robb (Alexa); grandchildren, Kevin (Kenzie), Amber, Tivi, Evie, Matthew, Helen; siblings, Jim, Louie (Becky), Randy (Jill), Lori (Marty); many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends, Dwaine (Janet), Bill (Karlene). Visitation Fri., Feb. 21 6-8PM with 7:30 PM Prayer Service at Washburn-McReavy Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights (763-789-4436) and one hour prior to Mass at church. Funeral Mass 11AM Sat., Feb. 22 at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 4030 Jackson St. NE Columbia Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Immaculate Conception Church. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2020