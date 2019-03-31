|
|
Age 76, of Fridley, MN Passed away at home March 27, 2019 from COPD and cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Nina; sister, Barb Roszell; brother, Scott. He served in the US Army, graduated from the U of MN and spent his entire 35-year career at Unisys. John had a positive attitude about life, was a loyal friend and devoted husband, dad, and papa. His family was his priority and he loved to spend time at the cabin, skiing and playing card games with his friends. Survived by his wife, Gerri; daughters, Teresa (Wade) Hermes and Jodi (Paul) Crane-Murphy; grand-children, Ryan and Ava Hermes. Celebration of Life 4PM, Tuesday April 2, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE, Fridley, MN. Visitation 1 hr prior to the service. Memorials preferred to SACA Food Shelf, 627 38th Ave NE, Columbia Heights, MN 55421, Fridley High School Scholarship Fund (John Crane Memorial), 6000 W. Moore Lake Dr., Fridley, MN or the Univ. of MN Gastro Research, PO Box 860266, Mpls, MN 55486. Miller Funeral Home 763-571-1300
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019