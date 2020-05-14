Of Shoreview, MN (formerly of Galway, Ireland) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on May 10, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was deeply loved, is greatly missed and will forever be in our hearts. Preceded in death by his parents Pat and Mary, siblings Patrick, Maureen, Mike and Catherine. Survived by wife of 51 years Darleen; children Paula (Johnny), Robert (Shelly) and Pat (Stephanie); and grandchildren Sean, Ryan, Aaron, Amber, Shaelyn and Brooke; 2 brothers; 3 sisters; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial on May 18 with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store