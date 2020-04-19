John Robert HALEY
5/13/1947- 4/13/2020 John died peacefully at home with his wife, Anne at his side. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and beloved daughter Sheila Kathleen. He is survived by wife, Anne; son, Kevin (Serena Eng); daughter, MaryBridget (Luke) Leba; grandchildren, Niko & Kalina Leba; step-sister, Beverly (Fred) Coyne; step-brother, Doug Ranger and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John always wanted a big gathering, so a Celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined. Many thanks to Home Instead Senior Care and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of John.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
