Age 80 Died peacefully at his farmhouse in River Falls, WI on Sept. 26, 2020 after living and struggling with cancer for 20 years. Jack will be remembered for his compassion, patience, listening skills, and his lifelong service to others. He is survived by his wife Julie, his daughters Bridget (Gerald) Swanson, Kiki (Wayne) Augustin, Nicole (Bill) Barth, his brother Tom Kenefick, five grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adoray Home Health and Hospice or the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties. An immediate family only service will be held at his home with military honors. Bakken-Young River Falls 715-425-8788 www.bakken-young.com