|
|
Of St. Paul Passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce, sons Hans and Peter, daughter-in-law Maya, grand daughters Annalisa and Kristina, and niece Kristin Graham. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:00 pm, at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Donations can be made to the University of Minnesota's John Tester Itasca Research Fund. https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=23277
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020