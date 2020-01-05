Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
American Swedish Institute
2600 Park Ave.
Minneapolis, MN
John Robert TESTER

John Robert TESTER Obituary
Of St. Paul Passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce, sons Hans and Peter, daughter-in-law Maya, grand daughters Annalisa and Kristina, and niece Kristin Graham. A celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 3:00 pm, at the American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Donations can be made to the University of Minnesota's John Tester Itasca Research Fund. https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=23277
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 5, 2020
