John RUFFING

Age 78 Of Oakdale Passed away suddenly October 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Veronica, brother Robert and sister Merikay Stokman. Survived by wife Linda; sisters, Sister Thomas More and Jeanne Studelska; nieces and nephews; and best friends for more than 70 years, Art Allis, Tom Clifford and Gary Watts. Retired after 32 years with 3M in Central Research and Chemical division laboratories. Had a passion for classic motorcycles and cars. Celebration of Life prayer service at 11:00 a.m. immediately followed by burial in Guardian Angels Cemetery Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Guardian Angel's Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Sign up to attend at www.guardian-angels.org/
funeral. Gathering of family and friends to be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in John's memory.