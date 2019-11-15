|
Age 85, of St. Paul Died on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter C. Crocker and Lucille Hanson Crocker, brothers Walter Crocker III and David M. Crocker. John was graduated from the University of Virginia and retired from the US Army Reserve with a rank of Major. He operated the Crocker Insurance Agency for 20 years. Celebrating his life are his wife of 66 years, Janet Crocker and his five children Victoria Fenton (Donald) of Dallas, TX; sons John Crocker Jr., Peter Crocker, Jason Crocker of St. Paul; Douglas Crocker of Houston, TX; and 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at Messiah Episcopal Church, 1631 Ford Parkway, St. Paul, MN 55116. Family requests that memorials be made to Messiah Episcopal Church or donations of choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2019