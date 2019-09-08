Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John SOMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John SOMMERS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John SOMMERS Obituary
Age 83, of Harris Passed away September 5, 2019 Preceded in death by loving wife, Nancy; parents, Harry & Martha; brother, Jerry; sisters, June & Betty. Survived by sons, Michael (Patti) and John; grandson, Anthony; great-grand-children Amiyah & Cameron; sister, Irene (Jim); brother, Harry (Jennell); other family and dear friends. Retired Ford auto worker. John loved gardening, fishing and horse racing. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, September 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
Download Now