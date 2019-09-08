|
Age 83, of Harris Passed away September 5, 2019 Preceded in death by loving wife, Nancy; parents, Harry & Martha; brother, Jerry; sisters, June & Betty. Survived by sons, Michael (Patti) and John; grandson, Anthony; great-grand-children Amiyah & Cameron; sister, Irene (Jim); brother, Harry (Jennell); other family and dear friends. Retired Ford auto worker. John loved gardening, fishing and horse racing. Funeral service 11 AM Thursday, September 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ Cty Rd B. Visitation from 10-11 AM Thursday. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019