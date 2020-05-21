Age 82, of Maplewood Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Survived by wife, Virginia; children, John (Teresa), Debbie (Henry), Jim (Kris), Mike (Brenda); many grandchildren and great grand children; siblings, Ed (Rita), Kay (Jack), Colleen, Frank (Sandy); many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Edmund and Pearl; daughter Colleen; and siblings Mary, Larry, and Dan. Celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date and time yet to be determined. Watch for future invitations.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2020.