John T. FITZPATRICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Maplewood Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Uncle Passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020. Survived by wife, Virginia; children, John (Teresa), Debbie (Henry), Jim (Kris), Mike (Brenda); many grandchildren and great grand children; siblings, Ed (Rita), Kay (Jack), Colleen, Frank (Sandy); many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Edmund and Pearl; daughter Colleen; and siblings Mary, Larry, and Dan. Celebration of life gathering will be held at a future date and time yet to be determined. Watch for future invitations.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved