|
|
Our beloved father passed away on February 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. John was born December 1, 1933 in Mitchell, SD to Louis and Eunice (Fletcher) Navin and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Mitchell. Dad proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea. While a student at St. Thomas College he met our mother, Mary Margaret Kellner, and they were united in marriage on May 15, 1957 in Nevis, MN. With a career that included a stint at American Can Company he worked many years for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired in 1992. Dad was many things to us including being an avid home improvement guy long before it was considered "cool", an idea-man with many futuristic ideas thought up over coffee and cigarettes at the kitchen table, an avid Minnesota sports fan and most importantly a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dad and Mom opened their home to all, and many holidays and celebrations were happily hosted in their home. John is survived by his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary; five children, Michael (Elena), Mary Elizabeth (Robert), Steve, Patrick (Cindy) and Christine (Bradley); fourteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Mary Lou and a brother, Louis and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his grandson, Jake. A memorial service for John will take place on Thursday, February 28, at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, in St. Paul from 4-7:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 6:00 p.m. Private interment on Friday, March 1 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery will full military honors at 10:00 a.m. Memorials recieved will be forwarded to Our Lady of Peace Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 24, 2019