Age 90, of Cottage Grove Passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019. John is survived by his wife of 65 years Peggy; children Cynthia Hempy, Michelle (Greg) Pederson, John (Barbara); Annette (Perry) Linn; grandchildren Tanya, Jenny, Shawn, Sarah, Anna, Justin, Andrew, Christopher, Jonathan, Phylicia and Josh; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings Rosemary, Joanne and Anthony. Preceded in death is parents, Ivan and Mary. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park with visitation starting at 9:30 until the time of service at church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019