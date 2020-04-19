John Thomas MARSDEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Maplewood, MN Died at age 70 on April 15, 2020 Survived by wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Jacobs) Marsden; daughters, Laura (Cliff) Briggs and Anne (Andrew) Turman; grandchildren Maxwell, Claire, Valerie and Wyatt; sisters Irene (Leighton) Neault and Susan (Gordon) Truhlar; many nieces and nephews and close friends. Preceded in death by parents Edmund and Felicia (Ghiloni) Marsden; sister and brother-in-law Constance (Henry Neal) Troast; sister Patricia (Ervin) Schlorf. John loved his family, golfing, and was the life of any party he attended. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A public gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorials and donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at pkdcure.org.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved