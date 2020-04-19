Of Maplewood, MN Died at age 70 on April 15, 2020 Survived by wife of 41 years, Kathleen (Jacobs) Marsden; daughters, Laura (Cliff) Briggs and Anne (Andrew) Turman; grandchildren Maxwell, Claire, Valerie and Wyatt; sisters Irene (Leighton) Neault and Susan (Gordon) Truhlar; many nieces and nephews and close friends. Preceded in death by parents Edmund and Felicia (Ghiloni) Marsden; sister and brother-in-law Constance (Henry Neal) Troast; sister Patricia (Ervin) Schlorf. John loved his family, golfing, and was the life of any party he attended. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Private family interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A public gathering will be announced at a later date. Memorials and donations to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at pkdcure.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.