John TOBISH

Age 95, of St. Paul Passed away on August 19th, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Margaret and Cyril Tobish, daughter Debbie Zumhofe, Brother Warren Tobish, and Sister Verna Tobish. Survived by daughter Kathy Tobish, sister Marlene Campbell, and many nieces and nephews. Active member of the Minnesota Inventors Network for many years. A friend to all. He was so very much loved, and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St Paul MN on Saturday September 26th Visitation from 1:00pm-3:00pm, with memorial service at 1:30pm. Private interment at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
