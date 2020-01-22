Home

O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ
2129 Commonwealth Ave.
St. Anthony Park, MN
A longtime St. Paul resident, passed away January 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with heart failure due to Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy. He was 56. Preceded in death by mother, Uvonne Van Hecke (nee Jones). Survived by wife of 28 years, Betsy Van Hecke; children, Jack and Kate Van Hecke; father, Richard Van Hecke; siblings, JoNes Van Hecke and David (Tricia) Van Hecke; many nieces and nephews. John was raised on a farm outside of Walnut Grove, Minnesota, where he was active in 4-H, theater and music. He graduated from Macalester College in St. Paul. John was active politically and civically his entire life. He worked as District Director for the late Congressman Bruce F. Vento and was involved in numerous state, local and federal campaigns. Over the years John served on the St. Paul Charter Commission, his district council and many boards, including the Macalester Alumni Board. His final role was Executive Director of the public policy think tank Minnesota 2020. Although he lived with many physical challenges, John remained intellectually active and engaged until the end. He loved his family, the intricacies of city council maneuvering, books, movies, history and culture. John loved music of all kinds, from opera to country to rap. He was an excellent and enthusiastic conversationalist who will be missed by his family and large and diverse network of friends from around the globe. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, from 4-7PM, at O'Halloran & Murphy, 575 S. Snelling Ave., Saint Paul (651-698-0796). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11AM, at Saint Anthony Park United Church of Christ, 2129 Commonwealth Ave., St. Anthony Park, with a visitation 1 hour prior and luncheon to follow. Memorials preferred to Paul and Sheila Wellstone Muscular Dystrophy Center at the University of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 22, 2020
