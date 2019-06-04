Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for John PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Victor "Jack" PETERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Victor "Jack" PETERSON Obituary
Age 94, of Forest Lake Passed away on June 1, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Dolores; son, Jeff. Survived by children, John (Suzanne) Peterson, Claudia (Dan) Lowe, Jim Peterson, Joan (Dave) Erickson; grandchildren, John (Beth) Peterson, Chad Peterson, Corissa (Randy) Erdman, Jenna Lowe, Kate Lowe, Jill (Cory) Anderson, Adam McQuiston, Mariya (Grant Burnham) Holbrook; great-grand children, Cole and Macy Peterson, Anna and Blake Erdman, Dalton, Ethan and Alex Anderson, Victoria and Fenix Holbrook. A Celebration of Jack's life 11 AM Thurs. June 6th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now