Age 94, of Forest Lake Passed away on June 1, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Dolores; son, Jeff. Survived by children, John (Suzanne) Peterson, Claudia (Dan) Lowe, Jim Peterson, Joan (Dave) Erickson; grandchildren, John (Beth) Peterson, Chad Peterson, Corissa (Randy) Erdman, Jenna Lowe, Kate Lowe, Jill (Cory) Anderson, Adam McQuiston, Mariya (Grant Burnham) Holbrook; great-grand children, Cole and Macy Peterson, Anna and Blake Erdman, Dalton, Ethan and Alex Anderson, Victoria and Fenix Holbrook. A Celebration of Jack's life 11 AM Thurs. June 6th with visitation one hour prior at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 4, 2019