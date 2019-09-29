|
April 13, 1941 - September 24, 2019 Age 78, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Cook, Minnesota. He lived and raised his family in Inver Grove Heights for over 45 years. He served in the Army for a couple years, and worked for AgriBank for 35 years. He retired in 2003. In his younger years, John enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He loved to fish with his family and many friends. As he got older, he found joy in watching his grandkids play sports and performing in band. He played cribbage with the South St. Paul cribbage club for over 40 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for about 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Hulda Arvila, brothers Ray and Les Arvila, sister Eileen Anderson. John is survived by his wife Mary (Kain) Arvila, son Noel (Nancy) Arvila, daughter Melanie Arvila, grandkids Andy, Josh, Chris and Sophie, sister Elva, brother Arvid Arvila, brother-in-law Stuart Anderson, and many family and friends. There will be a private family service at Fort Snelling. All are welcome at a Celebration of Life at The Moose Lodge #1088 on Friday, October 11, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the or Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinsons) in his memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019