Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Moose Lodge #1088
Resources
More Obituaries for John ARVILA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. ARVILA


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. ARVILA Obituary
April 13, 1941 - September 24, 2019 Age 78, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2019. He was born and raised in Cook, Minnesota. He lived and raised his family in Inver Grove Heights for over 45 years. He served in the Army for a couple years, and worked for AgriBank for 35 years. He retired in 2003. In his younger years, John enjoyed playing basketball and softball. He loved to fish with his family and many friends. As he got older, he found joy in watching his grandkids play sports and performing in band. He played cribbage with the South St. Paul cribbage club for over 40 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge for about 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents, Axel and Hulda Arvila, brothers Ray and Les Arvila, sister Eileen Anderson. John is survived by his wife Mary (Kain) Arvila, son Noel (Nancy) Arvila, daughter Melanie Arvila, grandkids Andy, Josh, Chris and Sophie, sister Elva, brother Arvid Arvila, brother-in-law Stuart Anderson, and many family and friends. There will be a private family service at Fort Snelling. All are welcome at a Celebration of Life at The Moose Lodge #1088 on Friday, October 11, from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the or Michael J. Fox Foundation (Parkinsons) in his memory.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.