|
|
Age 87, passed away April 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Beatrice and MacKenzie Canniff. Jack played semi-pro baseball. He served in the Navy for four years, which included active duty during the Korean war. Jack was a police officer for thirty years in Las Vegas. One of his favorite things to do was to play golf. He would golf at least once a week. He loved to brag about how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he had, and how many were on the way. His memory was amazing. And it seemed that any story worth telling began with what city he picked up a prisoner and what meal he ate while he was there. He could also remember all kinds of sports facts. Jack was married for over fifty-five years, before his wife Arletta passed away in 2014. He leaves behind two daughters, Linda Coury and Cynthia Ransom; son, John Canniff; sister, Karen Beckman; brothers, Gordon and MacKenzie (Butch); many grandchildren and great children; and a host of extended family. It was Jack's wish not to have a funeral. In the coming days, he will be inurned, along with his wife Arletta, in their home state of Minnesota at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019