Age 67 - Of Eagan Went to his Heavenly Home on February 10, 2019. Survived by wife of 47 years, Karla; daughters, Tonya (Dan) Kassian and Kim (Paul) Watry; grandchildren, Tim, Jesse, Isabelle, Joe, and Sophia; brother, David; including many other family and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Tuesday, February 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME - ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd B. Visitation from 11 AM - 12 Noon Tuesday. Longtime funeral director with Mueller-Bies Funeral Homes. Memorials preferred to The . MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019