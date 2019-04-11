|
|
Age 70, of Shoreview Passed away on April 8, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Dorothy; brother, Jimmy; and brother-in-law, Joel Rogers. Survived by wife, Mary (nee Cragg); children, Michael (Jenny), Ann, Molly (Alan Almeida); grandchildren, Callie, Jordan, Anthony, Millie May, Michael, Madeline; and sister, Judy Rogers. Funeral service 2:00 PM Saturday, April 13 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr. (Co. Hwy 23). Visitation at the funeral home from 1-2 PM Saturday. Memorials preferred to the Courage Center. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 11, 2019