Age 94 of Woodbury Passed away January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by two wives, Marcella (McDaniel) Higgins in 1983, and Margaret (LaMotte) Higgins in 2008. He was an Army veteran of WWII. He retired from 3M after 32 years. Surviving him are his 7 children: Dana Higgins (Lynn Opak), Kathleen Danielson (Denny), Kevin Higgins (Mary), Sheila McDaniel, Tim Higgins (Barb), Maureen Crider (Tom) and Pat Higgins (Michelle); 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Visitation 6-8 PM Wednesday 2/5 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., and again Thursday 2/6 from 9-10 AM followed by Mass at 10 AM at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Burial St Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.Wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020