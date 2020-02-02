Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for John HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. "Jack" HIGGINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. "Jack" HIGGINS Obituary
Age 94 of Woodbury Passed away January 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by two wives, Marcella (McDaniel) Higgins in 1983, and Margaret (LaMotte) Higgins in 2008. He was an Army veteran of WWII. He retired from 3M after 32 years. Surviving him are his 7 children: Dana Higgins (Lynn Opak), Kathleen Danielson (Denny), Kevin Higgins (Mary), Sheila McDaniel, Tim Higgins (Barb), Maureen Crider (Tom) and Pat Higgins (Michelle); 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. Visitation 6-8 PM Wednesday 2/5 at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., and again Thursday 2/6 from 9-10 AM followed by Mass at 10 AM at the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Burial St Mary's of the Lake Cemetery in White Bear Lake. Wulff Funeral Home 651-738-9615 www.Wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -