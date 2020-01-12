Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John LANE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. LANE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John W. LANE Obituary
Age 63, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, William & Gladys. John's passions in life were listening to jazz music, watching Twins baseball and spending time with his children and granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Gretchen (Chad) Lilja, Hannah Lane, Benjamin Lane, and their mother, Peggy Lane; granddaughters, Raegan & Addison Lilja; sisters, Debbie Darchuk & Wendy Lane; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (104 Snelling Ave S, St Paul) with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -