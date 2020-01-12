|
|
Age 63, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, William & Gladys. John's passions in life were listening to jazz music, watching Twins baseball and spending time with his children and granddaughters. He is survived by his children, Gretchen (Chad) Lilja, Hannah Lane, Benjamin Lane, and their mother, Peggy Lane; granddaughters, Raegan & Addison Lilja; sisters, Debbie Darchuk & Wendy Lane; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church (104 Snelling Ave S, St Paul) with visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020