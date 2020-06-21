John W. LARSEN
of Maplewood Died June 5, 2020 at Age 96 Beloved father to John (Virginia), Maria Theresa, Paulette (Mary Kay), Daniel (Suzanne) & Veronica (Rhett) Arens. Preceded in death by son, Paul. Grandfather to Adeana (Tony), Eris, Maria Kim (Jon), Daniel (Melissa), Colin (Bonnie), & Mitchell (Miriam). Great Grandfather to Vance, Emmalina, William, & Sidney. He was a veteran of WWII & Korea (Light Cruiser USS Brooklyn) and a retired 3M Accounts Receivable Manager. His love of life was the gift of music. As a baritone ("The Silver Fox") he sang with the 3M Chorus and was a founding member of the Mellow Fellows. He will be remembered for his smile and kindness to all. His family will miss him. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a memorial service comprised of a military burial and gathering will be announced at a later date.




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
