More Obituaries for John LARSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John W. LARSON

John W. LARSON Obituary
Age 96, of Taylors Falls, MN On January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Ingrid. Survived by son Richard "Toby" Holland; long time friend Heinz Latzel; cousins Walter Simonson and Mark Johnson. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Taylors Falls United Methodist Church, 290 West Government St., Taylors Falls, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Kahbakong Cemetery, Taylors Falls, MN. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 6, 2020
