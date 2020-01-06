|
|
Age 96, of Taylors Falls, MN On January 2, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Ingrid. Survived by son Richard "Toby" Holland; long time friend Heinz Latzel; cousins Walter Simonson and Mark Johnson. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Taylors Falls United Methodist Church, 290 West Government St., Taylors Falls, MN. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, WI and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Kahbakong Cemetery, Taylors Falls, MN. 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 6, 2020