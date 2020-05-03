Age 95 On April 19, 2020 Resided in Bayport, formerly of McGregor, Aitkin, Lindstrom area, Marine on St. Croix and Scandia. John was a WWII veteran. Preceded in death by mother Alvina (Balfanz) Larson; father Reuben E. Larson; sisters Merriam Nicklason & Judy (Mertz) Britz; half-brother Charles Larson; ex-wife Lorraine (Larson) Johnston, Arnie Larson and Andy &Foxie. Survived by partner Sharon Hanson; sister F. Genevieve Bakke; children Barry (Laurie), Marlene (Keith) Olson, Lori Larson, Paula Cline, Randy (Renee), Darryl (Kim), John (Debbie) Hanson, Dawn (Paul) Husman; many grandchildren and great-grand children, other relatives, extended family and Penny-Lu. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date, due to Covid-19. Charitable gifts of remembrance to Alzheimer's, VA or Croixdale. Visitation at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN Sunday, May 3, from 3:30 pm – 5 pm, practicing safe distancing. 3 – 3:30 is allocated for the elderly and anyone with underlying health issues. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.