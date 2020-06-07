John W. POULOS
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85 of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on June 1, 2020. John was born in Ely, MN, on May 21, 1935, to Catherine & William Poulos. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; and sister, Helen of Medford, Oregon. John's brother, Peter, passed away on 3/8/20. John served in the U.S. Army - stationed in Kitzingen, Germany, and in the IG Farbin Bldg, in Frankfort, Germany. John worked as a radio announcer for WTCN in MN, followed by "being the voice of Deluxe Corporation" for 24 years as an Audio-Visual Staff Specialist - overseeing countless video and slide-tape in-house employee information and job training programs. In the 29+ years John had been retired, he and wife, Susan, enjoyed traveling to many U.S. states, plus several foreign countries ...among them... returning to Germany to visit a lifetime German friend, Heinz, and his family, whom John had met while stationed in Germany. At John's request, no services. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona, MN. Memorials preferred to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1401 North Arcade Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-2761
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved