Age 85 of St. Paul, Minnesota Passed away on June 1, 2020. John was born in Ely, MN, on May 21, 1935, to Catherine & William Poulos. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan; and sister, Helen of Medford, Oregon. John's brother, Peter, passed away on 3/8/20. John served in the U.S. Army - stationed in Kitzingen, Germany, and in the IG Farbin Bldg, in Frankfort, Germany. John worked as a radio announcer for WTCN in MN, followed by "being the voice of Deluxe Corporation" for 24 years as an Audio-Visual Staff Specialist - overseeing countless video and slide-tape in-house employee information and job training programs. In the 29+ years John had been retired, he and wife, Susan, enjoyed traveling to many U.S. states, plus several foreign countries ...among them... returning to Germany to visit a lifetime German friend, Heinz, and his family, whom John had met while stationed in Germany. At John's request, no services. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona, MN. Memorials preferred to St. George's Greek Orthodox Church, 1111 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105.