Age 71 - of Saint Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 31, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Ben & Betty; and brother-in-law, Tom White. Survived by wife, Deborah; son, Andrew (Kathryn Hedlund); daughter, Michelle (Jon) Krueger; grandsons, Cameron and Hudson Krueger; brother, Edmund (Liz); sisters, Emily White, Mary (Ron) Muller, and Eva (Tim Curtis) Stevens; and many nieces & nephews. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
