Longtime St. Paul Resident Died on July 5, 2019 at Episcopal Homes of MN. John was born January 7, 1923. He was the youngest son of Almon and Charlotte Greenman. A proud graduate of St. Paul Central HS he attended Carleton College and graduated from the University of Minnesota. John enlisted in the Army Air Corps shortly after Pearl Harbor. As the pilot of a B-24 named Roger the Lodger he flew 22 high altitude missions out of Cerignola. Italy. On April 25, 1945 he and his crew were shot down over Linz, Austria and imprisoned for 10 days. Proud of his military service, he took an Honor Flight to DC. His war experience shaped his life and he and his crew stayed in contact the remainder of their lives. In 1950 he married Virginia Moore Gregg and they embarked on a remarkable 66-year journey together. They raised their family in St. Paul and enjoyed many summers at their cabin on Madeline Island. They loved theater, music, and both sang in the Bach Society. They traveled extensively and were avid tennis players and skiers. Both John & Virginia were active in human rights and social justice causes. Their home was welcoming and a gathering spot for many family celebrations. John began his career as a Property Manager at the Lowry Medical Arts Bldg. in St Paul and later became VP of Properties for Northwestern National Bank in Minneapolis (Wells Fargo). He was often seen pedaling his bike from West St Paul to his office in downtown Minneapolis. He was active in BOMA, The St Paul Athletic Club and a lifelong member of Unity Church Unitarian in St Paul. In retirement John volunteered for Crisis Connection and Meals on Wheels. John was known for: wearing bowties, a succession of Springer Spaniels, playing a deceptively, cunning game of tennis and making great breakfasts, including very crispy bacon. He was a voracious reader and passed that passion along to his children. His preferred reading spot was next to the fireplace with his Springer by his side. He possessed an encyclopedic knowledge and passion for Jazz. His quiet, bemused manner was punctuated by the best dead pan since Jack Benny. Predeceased by wife Virginia; son Gregg; brothers Almon, Robert, Thomas; and sister Elizabeth. Survivors include children Charles (Bonnie), Jeffrey (Kathleen), Sarah Sheehan (Dan), Axel Janik (Susanne); grandchildren Ross (Taryn) & Cole Greenman, Carter & Molly Sheehan; great granddaughters Kaia & Brooklynn Greenman; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. The family is very grateful for the caregivers & staff from Episcopal Homes, Health Partners Hospice and friend Tony Vonhaden & family who gave a home to his last Springer, Obie. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Meals on Wheels or Wilderness Inquiry. There will be a memorial service on Friday, September 27, 2 pm, at Unity Church Unitarian, 733 Portland Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019